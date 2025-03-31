New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): A father falsely declared his son dead and obtained a fake cremation certificate to claim a term insurance amount of Rs 2 crore, DCP Dwarka said on Monday. An FIR has been registered against the accused.

DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh said, "In Najafgarh, on March 5, 2025, we received a PCR call of a man reporting his son's bike accident. Father Satish said that his son Gagan was dead and had been cremated. The case was suspicious. ACP Najafgarh asked for a detailed report. The Investigation Officer inquired thoroughly. It was revealed that there was no accident and there was no CCTV footage of one bike hitting another bike."

He further added that even local informers were unaware of any such accident.

"The caller was interrogated. The father said that his son met with an accident and was taken to a rural health centre. From there, he was taken to a private hospital. After his death, he was cremated in Hapur. He also showed a cremation certificate. During interrogation, it was revealed that the father had got his son's term insurance of Rs 2 crore done before 3 months. He orchestrated a plan with an advocate called Manmohan," he further said.

He further revealed that the accused was under financial distress due to outstanding loans and debts.

"His financial condition was not good. The advocate supported him. The advocate suggested him to get false documents from a private hospital," he added.

An FIR has been registered in the case. (ANI)

