Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): The father of the Ghaziabad student who was shot dead in Canada's Toronto has appealed to the Central government for support in bringing the mortal remains to India.

The student, Kartik Vasudev, was killed in a shooting incident outside the Sherbourne subway station on Thursday evening.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ritesh Vasudev, father of the deceased, said, "I received a phone call yesterday from the Indian consulate in Toronto. I was told that the consulate is looking into the request to bring the mortal remains to India. I was also told that processing the request could take nearly six days as required by the Canadian government."

However, he said that he had replied to the tweet by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, but he hasn't yet received any response from any government official.

"I had reached out to the Minister of External Affairs on Twitter, saying that he (Kartik Vasudev) is my son and I want the support of the government of India to bring the mortal remains. But I've not received any response from him or anyone in the government yet," he said.

Ritesh Vasudev also stated that he has been told that the Toronto police are investigating the shooting incident which led to the death of his son.

"His friends are in touch with us. But they too have not received any response from officials in the police about the progress of the investigation. I've been told that postmortem will take another three days," Ritesh Vasudev said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Kartik Vasudev. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar also offered his "deepest condolences" to the family.

"Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier, the family had suspected robbery as a possible reason for the death of Kartik.

"I think it is a case of robbery, somebody must have tried to snatch my son's bag... he had gone to Canada this January to study. He was also working part-time in a restaurant. When he departed for his work and left the metro subway, somebody shot at him," the deceased's father had said. (ANI)

