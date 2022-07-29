Jashpur, Jul 29 (PTI) A 37-year-old man and his minor son were killed after being struck by lightning in a village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | BGMI Banned in India, Here's What Krafton and Google Said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Harra Dipa village in Bagicha area when the victims, identified as Sitaram and his son Ajay (13), were working in their farm, a local official said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: ‘Rainfall With Thunderstorm and Lightning Very Likely Over West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh for Next 5 Days', Says IMD.

As it started raining heavily, they began looking for cover but were suddenly struck by lightning, he said, adding that they were killed on the spot.

Their bodies were sent for post-mortem and a report of accidental death was registered in this connection, he added.

On June 29, three persons were killed in the same Bagicha area due to lightning strike, while in a similar incident which took place on May 29, three persons were killed and nine others injured in Burjudih village of the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)