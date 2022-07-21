Baripada, Jul 21 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sentenced a father and his son to life Imprisonment on Thursday for killing a 45-years-old man over a land dispute two years ago.

Rairangpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Deepak Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on Madan Murmu, 52, and Lalmohan Murmu, 25.

Also Read | Presidential Election Result 2022: Opposition Candidate Yashwant Sinha Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Droupadi Murmu on Her Presidential Poll Win.

On February 10, 2020, the father-son duo assaulted Sukdev Marandi, 45, with an axe at a paddy field near Jamupani village in Gorumohisani block. The victim died on the spot.

The judgement was based on a medical report and statements of 14 witnesses, additional public prosecutor Pankaj Das said.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu Wins Presidential Election 2022, Crosses Majority Mark After Third Round of Counting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)