Udaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) A 45-year-old man allegedly died after being beaten by his son in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when accused Tarashankar (22) beat his father Hamerlal with sticks under the influence of alcohol in a quarrel, they said.

After thrashing him Tarashankar threw his father out of the house in an injured state where he allegedly died due to excessive bleeding and cold.

Locals in Malriya Kala village, where the incident happened, spotted Hamerlal lying in a pool of blood on Saturday morning and called his brother and local sarpanch and informed the police.

“Both the father and son were addicted to alcohol and used to quarrel often under its influence.

“A similar quarrel took place between the two on Friday night. The son beat the father and threw him out of the house,” Gogunda Police Station SHO Kamlendra Singh Solanki said.

He said Hamerlal fell unconscious due to head injury and excessive bleeding in the night.

He said the accused has been arrested.

