India News | FCI Employees' Union Calls off Agitation After Talks with Management

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The National Executive Committee (NEC) of BKNKS, the recognised All India union representing employees of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), has withdrawn its proposed agitation after discussions with FCI management on June 8, and subsequent conciliation proceedings before the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), New Delhi.

The union said the decision was taken in the larger interest of industrial harmony and constructive industrial relations after detailed discussions with FCI management on June 8. The meeting was chaired by Hema Jaiswal, Executive Director (Personnel), FCI, and focused on several long-pending employee welfare and service-related matters.

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According to NEC BKNKS, the discussions provided an effective platform for raising employees' concerns and fostered a positive environment for meaningful dialogue and collective bargaining.

During the meeting, the union strongly pursued key demands, including hotel accommodation facilities, annual increment alignment, Performance Linked Incentive (PLI), ICAR Formula, joint sampling during DFPD inspections, ex-servicemen pay fixation, and other employee welfare issues. The union stressed the need for concrete and time-bound action on these matters.

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Speaking after the meeting, NEC BKNKS General Secretary Zaheer Ahmad said the withdrawal of the agitation reflected the union's commitment to resolving issues through dialogue rather than confrontation.

"The discussions held under the leadership of ED(P) created a constructive foundation for addressing several important concerns of employees. In the interest of industrial peace and with faith in the dialogue process, NEC BKNKS has decided to withdraw the proposed agitation. Employees across the country now look forward to tangible progress on the issues discussed and the assurances given during the deliberations," he said.

The union clarified that withdrawing the agitation should not be seen as closure of the issues raised by employees. It reiterated its commitment to closely monitor developments and continue pursuing the pending demands through the recognised collective bargaining mechanism.

The matter was also taken up before the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), New Delhi, during conciliation proceedings held on June 15. During the proceedings, the Management submitted the minutes of the meeting held on June 8, and informed that discussions had already been held on the issues raised by the Union.

Taking note of the assurances extended by the Management and the ongoing dialogue process, the Union agreed to withdraw the proposed agitation while reiterating its expectation of positive and time-bound action on the pending demands.

The Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner advised both sides to continue constructive dialogue for an amicable resolution of the issues, following which the matter was treated as closed. NEC BKNKS also expressed hope that the positive momentum generated during the June 8 meeting would continue through regular engagement between FCI Management and the recognised union, benefiting both employees and the Corporation. (ANI)

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