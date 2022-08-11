Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) The Centre has agreed to procure an additional eight lakh tonnes of parboiled from Telangana through the Food Corporation of India (FCI), an official communication from the State Department of Food and Public Distribution has said.

The rice of the 2021-22 rabi season is in addition to the already approved quantity of 6.05 LMT (lakh metric tonnes) of fortified parboiled rice.

The Centre's decision was in response to a letter from K Chandrashekar Rao-led government to the Food Ministry on July 30 requesting the NDA government at the Centre to procure 20 lakh tonnes of rice, a senior official of the Telangana Civil Supplies Department said.

"I am directed to refer to the letter of the government of Telangana dated July 30, 2022 on the subject and to convey the approval of the Central government for acceptance of 8 LMT of fortified parboiled rice by FCI in Telangana out of paddy of rabi crop," the Ministry's letter dated August 10 said.

The ruling TRS government in Telangana has procured 50.27 lakh tonnes of paddy of 2021-22 rabi season from farmers.

