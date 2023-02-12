Rewari, Feb 12 (PTI) A team of Haryana's Food and Drug Administration raided a medical store here on Sunday and seized medicines being sold at higher than their maximum retail prices, and sealed the shop.

According to an FDA spokesman, the team found the shop-owner was selling a cough syrup and a capsule without prescription and at higher than their MRPs.

During the search, 672 capsules containing tramadol and syrup bottles containing codeine phosphate were recovered, said the spokesperson.

After the raid, the shop was sealed and a complaint was lodged with the police to register an FIR in the matter.

