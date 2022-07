New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The 15th edition of India Couture Week (ICW) will take place from July 22 to 31, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced Friday.

To be held at Taj Palace here, the fashion gala will be organised in a physical format after almost two years.

Ace fashion designers Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl will be showcasing their creations during the 10-day long fashion extravaganza.

"I think the most beautiful part of this 15 year journey for me has been to be able to create a blueprint for the future with India Couture Week.

"This has been a memorable journey of celebrating the unique heritage we possess as a country. And this year too we have 13 of India's leading couturiers showcasing the finest crafts which will hold centre stage at the ten-day extravaganza,” FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said in a statement.

The India Couture Week will also include offsite presentations and all the shows will be live-streamed on the FDCI's digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and its official website.

