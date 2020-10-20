New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow grew by 55 per cent, i.e., from USD 231.37 billion in 2008-14 to USD 358.29 billion in 2014-20, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday.

"The FDI equity inflow also increased by 57 per cent from USD 160.46 billion during 2008-14 to USD 252.42 billion during 2014-20," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry added.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry further said that from April to August 2020, a total FDI inflow of USD 35.73 billion has been received. It is the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year and 13 per cent higher as compared to the first five months of 2019-20 where an FDI inflow of USD 31.60 billion was observed.

FDI equity inflow received during the financial year 2020-21 (April to August 2020) is USD 27.10 billion. It is also the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year and 16 per cent more compared to the first five months of 2019-20 which was USD 23.35 billion. (ANI)

