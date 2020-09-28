Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Fearing encounter, an alleged criminal carrying Rs 15,000 reward, surrendered at Nakhasa police station in Sambhal district.

According to the police, the criminal was carrying Rs 15,000 reward.

Dharmpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Nakhasa police station told ANI, "A wanted criminal surrendered at the police station. He wore a placard that read 'I am afraid of Sambhal police. I am a criminal and I am surrendering. Do not shoot me'."

"He is in custody. Further action will be taken," he added. (ANI)

