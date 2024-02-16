Chamarajanagar, February 16: A man in Karnataka died by suicide as he was allegedly dejected by his wife's addiction to making Instagram reels, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar, 33, a resident of PG Palya in Chamarajanagar district. Instagram Reels Craze: Woman Performs ‘Vulgar’ Dance Moves With PM Narendra Modi’s Cutout at Selfie Point, Video Goes Viral.

According to the police, Kumar, a daily wage worker, was annoyed with his wife, constantly glued to social media platforms where she often made and uploaded reels. Reels Craze in Satna Video: Students Make Reel Inside College Premises, Principal Issues Notice For ‘Indecent’ Conduct After Viral Clip Surfaces.

"Kumar, who worked as a coolie, did not like his wife being constantly glued to social media platforms where she often made and uploaded reels. After many requests and arguments, 34-year-old Kumar hanged himself to a tree in Hanur, police informed.

However, no suicide note was recovered, and the body was sent to a post-mortem, the police added.

