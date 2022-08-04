Kochi, Aug 4 (PTI) Kerala-based Federal Bank has become the first bank to list its Payment Gateway platform on the TIN 2.0 platform of the Income Tax Department.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Price Tipped Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

The TIN 2.0 platform went live on July 1 this year and the "Payment Gateway" has been enabled, providing one more payment option to taxpayers, who can now make their payments with ease, using modes such as Credit/Debit Card, UPI, NEFT/RTGS and Internet Banking.

Also Read | CWG 2022: President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh for Winning Bronze Medal in Men's 109-Plus Kg Final.

Harsh Dugar, Group President & Country Head – Wholesale Banking, Federal Bank, said Federal Bank is actively using digital as a key enabler of superior experience and transaction convenience.

"With an increasing number of digital first folks joining the workforce and scaling up of digital transactions across the ecosystem, we are sure that taxpayers will appreciate the convenience of tax payments brought forth by the Federal Bank by easing the process and providing multiple options," Dugar said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)