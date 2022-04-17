Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on the bank of Brahmaputra at North Guwahati.

The chief minister said he felt blessed while taking part in Hanuman Jayanti.

Also Read | DG, National Mission for Clean Ganga G. Asok Kumar Participates in Singapore International … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote, "Felt blessed while taking part in Hanuman Jayanti observed on the bank of Brahmaputra at North Guwahati."

"Beats of Nagra and singing of hymns by devotees in presence of spiritual leaders from across the country turned the atmosphere even more divine," he tweeted further.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Pune: Senior Citizen Duped of Rs 5.9 Lakh on Pretext of Updating KYC.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated by the devotees of Lord Hanuman to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)