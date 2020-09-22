Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22 (ANI): A 41-year-old female elephant passed away on Monday due to age-related issues at Kolikamuthy elephant camp in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district.

According to officials, the elephant, Kalpana, was suffering from illness for the last two months.

After the elephant's death, forest officials and guards paid floral homage to her. (ANI)

