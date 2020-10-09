Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): As many as 10 female employees verbally complained to an enquiry officer of sexual harassment by a senior traffic inspector at the Gannavaram RTC Bus Depot in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

This came during an enquiry being conducted by a senior female officer in an incident where four female employees of the depot complained of sexual harassment against senior traffic inspector of Gannavaram RTC Bus Depot.

The four female employees had filed a complaint against Veerabhadra Rao, senior traffic inspector at Gannavaram depot on September 29 to the depot manager Nagabhushanam.

They have written a letter to RTC Managing Director after which Krishna region RTC officials have ordered an enquiry into the matter. A senior female officer on Thursday held an enquiry at Gannavaram bus depot. Reportedly, 10 more female employees also verbally complained to the enquiry officer.

"It is true that four women have given complaint aginst one Veerabhadra Rao, who works as senior traffic inspector in our depot. The enquiry is going on. Action will be taken by the higher officials after the report comes out. I received a complaint on September 29. I informed my higher officials at Vijayawada on September 30. They appointed an enquiry officer. The enquiry is being held. The report will be given later," said Gannavaram RTC depot manager Nagabhushanam while talking to media. (ANI)

