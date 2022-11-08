Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], November 8 (ANI): The chairperson of the National Commission for Protection Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo on Monday visited Rajasthan's Bhilwara to probe allegations that women were bought and sold.

In an earlier tweet, the NCPCR chairperson had said there were also allegations that these girls are forced into flesh trade or prostitution. It was in the same tweet that he said he would be visiting the area on Monday.

Tweeting about his visit to the village where such cases have come to light, on Monday, the chairperson of the child's panel said he came to know that several other female members of the victims' families were not at their homes and it is feared that they were also similarly traded and forced into prostitution.

"When I arrived at the victims' village, I came to know that there are several other members of their families who are not in the village. This is also the village of the kingpin of the 2019 flesh trade scandal," the NCPCR chairperson tweeted.

He added that so far, a total of 27 girls is learnt to be missing from their homes and the village and an investigation is underway to track them down.

Earlier, the chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sangeeta Beniwal held a meeting at the Collectorate in Bhilwara following reports of girls auctioned on stamp papers in the area. The District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and other officials were present for the meeting.

"I came to know from DSP and Collector that this case is from 2019. At that time, police presented a challan of 25 people in court. Out of 6 girls, 4 have been rehabilitated & 2 are in girls' homes as they're from other states. I'll reach them soon and get complete information," the RSCPCR chief said. (ANI)

