India News | Fences Can Be Put on Borders, Not Around Hearts: Pawan Kalyan Calls for Unity, Downplays Row with KTR

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Breaking his silence on the escalating cross-border political row, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday advocated for regional unity between the Telugu states, stating that political boundaries cannot cage the hearts of the people.

The JSP chief downplayed his recent verbal duel with BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) and said, "I share a brotherly relationship with KTR garu. I have not seen exactly what he said, but as far as I know, he would not have spoken with the wrong intention."

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He emphasised that Telangana remains an integral part of India where anyone can travel or seek medical care freely, adding, "People may put fences on borders, but they cannot put fences around hearts".

Addressing the massive political controversy and subsequent police complaints triggered by his recent public meetings in Hyderabad, Kalyan questioned the rationale behind obstructing leaders across state lines, pointing out the deeply intertwined business and cultural ties between the two regions.

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"Andhra leaders are not going there to contest elections. If sons of Telangana soil hold public meetings in their own state, what is wrong with that? No one can stop anyone. Andhra contractors work in Telangana, and Telangana contractors work in Andhra Pradesh. When all this is happening, why should anyone try to create hostility among people? I believe that after more than a decade, such bitterness would no longer exist," Kalyan stated.

Asserting his deep personal and political roots in the Telangana capital, Kalyan added, "Hyderabad is my home. My party was born there. Why should I seek anyone's permission to visit Hyderabad?"

While the Kalyan expressed confidence that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had no hand in the friction, he launched a scathing attack on local Congress leaders for manufacturing the controversy to suit their political interests.

He highlighted that historical icons like Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu sacrificed their lives for the Telugu people without ever preaching exclusion. He also questioned the national messaging of the Congress top brass, asking, "What is the use of Rahul Gandhi travelling across the country if such attitudes continue?"

The JSP chief also flatly dismissed the legal complaints filed against him by local advocates over his alleged remarks about late balladeer Gaddar. "Gaddar garu never made such remarks. Some people are speaking without fully understanding the issue," he clarified, stating that the issue has been escalated unnecessarily without any underlying conspiracy.

Shifting his focus to Andhra Pradesh's internal administration and the long-contested capital dispute, the Deputy Chief Minister issued a stern warning to the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) against using intimidation tactics to stall the development of Amaravati. He urged all political factions to respect the immense sacrifice of local farmers who surrendered 33,000 acres of land for the capital city.

"When we say 'Jai Andhra,' people across the state feel that Amaravati belongs to all of us. We are here to unite people, not divide them. If YSRCP leaders believe rowdyism and intimidation will work, they should know that no one here is afraid. If you do not like Amaravati and want three capitals, then debate it as a policy issue. But threats such as 'we will kill' or 'we will attack' will not frighten anyone. Since everyone had already agreed to develop the capital within the 33,000-acre Amaravati region, we should move forward together," Kalyan asserted.

The Deputy Chief Minister also expressed his deep condolences over the horrific Delhi hotel fire tragedy that claimed 21 lives, saying, "This is a very unfortunate and tragic incident. The Delhi Government will take necessary safety measures and review the situation. Efforts should be made to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)