India News | Fencing Work Begins Along India-Bangladesh Border in Siliguri After West Bengal Govt Hands over 27 Km Land to BSF

Siliguri (West Bengal), May 22 (ANI): Fencing work has begun along the India-Bangladesh border in the Phansidewa area of Siliguri subdivision after the West Bengal government handed over 27 kilometres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF), marking a key step toward strengthening border security in the region.

Visuals from the border town showed fencing work underway, with officials initiating groundwork following the long-pending land transfer. The move is expected to bolster surveillance and improve security infrastructure along the sensitive international border.

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Residents of the area expressed relief over the development, calling it a long-awaited measure to address persistent security concerns.

"This is a border area where there was no security before. The environment here was so horrific before that I cannot describe it. Before, we couldn't even raise cows here. Raising cows was the same as surrendering ourselves to the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. This was a matter of security not only for West Bengal but for the entire country. Today, we feel that thanks to the efforts of the new government and the new Chief Minister, we are safe," said a resident, Anil Ghosh.

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Another resident, Narayan Saha, said villagers were "relieved", adding that earlier demands for securing the border had not been addressed.

"We congratulate this government on the success and prosperity of the village, because we, living in a border area, have been relieved of so many hardships. We had asked for border fencing, but it wasn't done for some reason. Today, with Suvendu Adhikari taking over, the BSF has been given a free hand within 10 days. All of us villagers are filled with joy. The villagers are very happy. They feel like now they can breathe freely. We can sleep peacefully," he told ANI.

Another resident, Shivam Modak, described the development as a matter of "national security" and welcomed the land transfer, saying it would improve safety in the border belt.

"This is a matter of great joy. The 27 kilometres of land the government has given the BSF gives us a sigh of relief. Previously, we felt very insecure because of the problem of animosity, because who could do what at any time. This is a matter of national security. We had requested this many times, but were told that the previous state government was not providing land," Modak told ANI.

The development comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced in Howrah that the state government was ready to transfer 27 kilometres of land for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, along with additional land for Border Outposts (BOPs) and BSF infrastructure. The Chief Minister had said the decision followed renewed coordination with central agencies after earlier delays in land allocation.

He had also criticised the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, alleging it did not cooperate in providing land for fencing, which he said had affected border security.

The Chief Minister added that the decision taken in the first Cabinet meeting had set the transfer process in motion, with the land to be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs within 45 days, after which BSF fencing work would be completed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)