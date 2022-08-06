New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday appointed Armstrong Fernando as chairman of the All India Fishermen Congress after accepting the resignation of party MP T N Prathapan from the post.

"Congress president has appointed Armstrong Fernando as chairman, All India Fishermen Congress, with immediate effect," according to a party statement.

"Congress president has accepted the resignation of T N Prathapan, MP from his current position as chairman, All India Fishermen Congress. The party appreciates his service," the statement noted.

