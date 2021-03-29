New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

"Happy Holi to all. The festival represents every colour of the diversity of our country," he tweeted.

Gandhi also requested the people to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and be safe.

Meanwhile, several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also extended greetings to the people on Holi.

"Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new vigour and new energy into everyone's life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

