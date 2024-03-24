Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday wished all citizens a happy and auspicious Holi, saying that festivals should be symbols of harmony, peace, and equality.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at the Holika Dahan procession organized by the Holika Dahan Utsav Committee in Pandey Hata.

CM Yogi remarked, "There should be no discrimination anywhere. All the people should stay united. This is the message of Holi too."

He stressed the importance of eliminating discrimination in society and fostering unity for the strength and prosperity of the nation. Emphasising the need to dissolve differences among people, the Chief Minister pointed out that active participation in national interests with a united spirit not only enhances the festive fervour but also contributes to long-term benefits for society.

The Chief Minister elaborated on the significance of Holika Dahan and Holi, portraying them as celebrations symbolizing the triumph of truth, justice, and righteousness. He emphasized that where there is genuine devotion, power naturally follows, as exemplified by the ritual of Holika Dahan.

He further explained that Holika Dahan signifies the inevitable downfall of the unjust and oppressive, regardless of their power. Referring to the story of Prahlad's protection by Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar and the subsequent demise of Hiranyakashipu and Holika, he underscored the festival's essence as a testament to divine justice.

The Chief Minister highlighted the continuity between the burning of Holika and the slaying of Hiranyakashipu, both traditions reminiscent of the annual effigy burning of the unjust Ravana. He emphasized the enthusiastic celebration of this ancient heritage spanning thousands of years.

CM Yogi further called upon the people to preserve the joy and enthusiasm of Holika Dahan and Holi by avoiding any actions that could dampen the festive spirit. He urged for harmony and cautioned against any instances of conflict.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of preserving the rich heritage of Holi, spanning thousands of years and rooted in epochs like Satyayug and passing it down to future generations.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of people to uphold the sanctity of these customs while safeguarding our heritage.

He lauded the Holi Dahan Utsav Committee for their steadfast dedication to upholding this tradition for 97 years and acknowledged the invaluable leadership of Smriti Shesh Omprakash Patwa, who guided the committee for an extended period.

Following his address, the Chief Minister conducted the aarti ceremony for devotee Prahlad, seated on an adorned chariot for the Holika Dahan procession. As flower petals showered down upon his portrait, the spirited crowd joyfully engaged in a floral Holi celebration. The palpable excitement among the participants marked every step of the procession.

The elaborately decorated tableaux atop the chariot captivated everyone's attention throughout the Holika Dahan procession. These included depictions of Lord Shri Ram and Ram Mandir, alongside representations of Holi festivities, as well as tableaux featuring Lord Ganesha, Shiva-Parvati, Ram-Sita, Brahma-Saraswati, Hanuman, Kali, and the unique Holi celebrations of Barsana and Masani.

On this occasion, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, MLA Vipin Singh, Mahant Ravindradas of Kalibari, Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das alias Satua Baba from Kashi, former councillor Rambhual Kushwaha, Holika Dahan Utsav Committee President Vipin Patwa and all the officials and a large number of devotees were present. (ANI)

