All seems not well in Samajwadi Party with Shivpal Yadav supporting NDA Presidential candidate (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): In an indication of a rift inside the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav along with Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is an ally of the SP, have extended their support to NDA-backed presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav, who had patched up with his nephew ahead of the Assembly polls on Saturday said that the SP was weakening and several of its leaders were quitting due to the "political immaturity" of Akhilesh Yadav.

Shivpal's remarks came a day after, he attended a dinner party hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Murmu at his official residence in Lucknow. The dinner was attended by opposition party leaders Jansatta Dal leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya', BSP leader Uma Shankar Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Shivpal said that extended his support to the NDA Presidential candidate and said that he has decided to vote for her.

"I had already said that I am going to vote for the one who asks for it. Samajwadi Party neither called me, nor asked for my vote. CM Yogi Adityanath invited me yesterday where I met NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and decided to vote for her," said PSP chief.

Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle had resolved their differences ahead of the Assembly elections and Shivpal had contested and won on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. Shivpal apparently is miffed with Akhilesh Yadav for not inviting him to party meetings and not seeking his advice.

Shivpal further said that he was not even invited to the meeting with Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

"Due to a lack of political maturity in Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party is becoming weak and several leaders are quitting the party. I am not invited to party meetings. I was not even invited to the meeting with opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha," he said.

SP had said that it will support Yashwant Sinha named as the common Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential election

Meanwhile, Shivpal Yadav has held responsible Akhilesh Yadav for ruptures in the alliances with other parties.

"If (Akhilesh Yadav) took my suggestions seriously, the condition of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh would be completely different. Several alliances of SP are now leaving them and the reason is the political immaturity of the SP chief," he added.

Apart from Shivpal Yadav and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik founder Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya' and the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Shankar Singh were also seen at the dinner party. (ANI)

