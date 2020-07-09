New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Some of the areas of the Uttar Pradesh are likely to be battered by rains in the next two hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar (of Uttar Pradesh) during the next two hours," the MeT tweeted.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on July 10," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)

