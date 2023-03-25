New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old field executive was killed after his bike collided with a garbage dumper in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place Friday around 11.20 am near CNG Pump in Gopalpur on Outer Ring Road, police said.

The injured, Karthik, was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Later,he was declared dead at 12.40 pm.

Dheeraj Nanda, an autorickshaw driver, informed police that he did not see the accident as it happened, and he was going his way after getting CNG, when he saw a crowd and helped the victim rush to the hospital, they said.

Karthik, a resident of Karawal Nagar, used to work as a field executive in a telecom company. He was on his way to Azadpur Mandi, police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered and investigation was taken up, police added.

