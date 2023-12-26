Kashi (Varanasi) [India], December 25 (ANI): The fifth batch of Tamil delegates comprising farmers and artisans (named after the sacred river Narmada) reached Kashi today to participate in Kashi Tamil Sangamam Phase II.

The delegates were warmly greeted at the railway station. During their stay in the city, the group will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya and will visit Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kaal Bhairav Temple, Sarnath, Hanuman Ghat, and take part in Ganga Aarti, a Ministry of Education official release said.

The second phase of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam will continue till 30 December 2023.

Last year, the first phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam was organized from 16th November to 16th December 2022.

Nearly 1400 (7 Groups of 200 persons each) people are expected to be travelling from different parts of Tamil Nadu, representing varied walks of life. Five batches comprising students, teachers, professionals, spiritual and farmers and artisans have arrived in Varanasi. (ANI)

