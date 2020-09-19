New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KJ Alphons on Saturday raised the issue of Tuberculosis cases in the country and said that the fight against this infectious disease has slowed down due to coronavirus pandemic.

He urged the Centre to work in the direction for treating the people infected with TB.

"There are 24 lakh Tuberculosis patients in India. Due to the focus on fighting COVID19, the fight against TB has slowed down," he said in the Upper House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India has fixed a deadline of 2025 for eradicating TB against the global deadline of 2030. He has asked MPs to work for its removal.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday moved the bill for the amendment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

Earlier, BJP MPs Sonal Mansingh and Neeraj Shekhar gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House.

While Mansingh gave the notice over the demand to provide support to artists facing a hard time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shekhar gave it demanding the inclusion of Bhojpuri in Schedule 8 of the Constitution.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is slated to end on October 1. (ANI)

