New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the Delhi government's Budget, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he wants to work together with the Centre and if Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports him, he will reciprocate the effort.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, he said Delhi would have seen 10 times more progress had there been no tussles between the Centre and the state government.

"The Delhi government wants to work and not fight. Fighting serves no one. We want to work together with the prime minister, we do not want any tussle," he said.

Kejriwal said if the prime minister wishes to win Delhi, he will have to win the hearts of the people of the city first. "This is my mantra to him."

"You are the elder brother and I am the younger brother. I will reciprocate if you support me. If you want to win the heart of little brother, love him," he said.

"The budget had to be presented today. The Centre stopped it. We replied to MHA's query without making any changes to the budget and they have approved it now. They wanted me to bow down. It's their ego and nothing else," he said.

