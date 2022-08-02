New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A 90-day programme by FIITJEE will offer funding and mentoring opportunities to early-stage startups, the educational institution announced on Tuesday.

The programme, titled 'FIITJEE Accelerator', is open to startups in EdTech along with HealthTech and social impact sectors (with deep tech applications only). Those interested can submit their applications till August 26, it said.

"Our FIITJEE Accelerator programme aims to guide and mentor participating startups to help them solve problems at scale. The programme will include assistance in funding and developing projects for sustained impact. With this partnership, we wish to develop world-class solutions with speed," said D K Goel, chairman of FIITJEE Group, in a statement.

On the process of selection, after the initial screening, the shortlisted ventures will undergo an intensive mentorship programme and once the mentorship is over, these startups will present their business plan to a distinguished jury on the 'Demo Day', as per the organisers.

The jury will review and rate the ventures on various parameters. Top-rated startups will get investment from FIITJEE, they said, adding FIITJEE will invest up to USD 1 million in select startups based on merit.

