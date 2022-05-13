New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Organising an international film festival, giving away film excellence award, providing subsidy up to Rs 3 crore to filmmakers and a 'Film Card' to avail discounts on hospitality services are some of features of the 'Delhi Film Policy-2022' launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

According to officials, under the policy a Film Shooting Promotion Cell will be created to facilitate filmmakers in getting permissions for a movie.

A development cell and film advisory body will also be formed to promote movie production in Delhi, they said.

The policy will be implemented by Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), which has been made the nodal agency.

DTTDC officials said these are first of its kind initiatives proposed in any policy and will be taken to brand Delhi as a film and tourism hub across the globe.

According to the policy, the government has made a provision of providing a subsidy of up to Rs 3 crore to filmmakers with certain riders such as the number of days of shooting, location and branding of Delhi in a movie, local hiring of actors among other factors.

Secretary (Tourism) and MD DTTDC, Swati Sharma said the maximum amount one can avail is Rs 3 crore but filmmakers will have to earn points to get scores required to get subsidy.

"These points are based on four criteria which include screen time given to the city in the movie, number of shoot days in Delhi, local artists given work in the film and the line production cost borne in Delhi," Sharma told PTI.

The film policy talks of Delhi's own international film festival to brand the city as a shooting destination.

Officials privy to the development said that the government will each year host an international film festival and also hold Delhi Film Excellence Awards in which not only the film stars but also the crew members will be honoured.

A government official said despite a good number of movies being shot in the city, currently not there is no dedicated film festival for Delhi.

"The policy will bridge this gap and bring the city on world map of shooting hubs," the official.

The city government wants to make Delhi International Film Festival as spectacular as the Cannes Film Festival, an official statement said.

"For this, a delegation of DTTDC will go to the upcoming Cannes Film Festival and take experience from there to prepare the outline of the Delhi International Film Festival," the statement said.

Officials said another unique feature of the policy is the 'Delhi film card' which will be of Rs 1 lakh and will be provided by the tourism department.

"It will help film producers to get additional discounts from industry stakeholders such as empanelled hotels, transport players, tourism operators etc," the official said.

The government statement said under the policy, tourism and hospitality companies will be empanelled with the tourism department. Delhi Film Card holders will get discounts on facilities like travel within Delhi, logistics, hotels, etc.

To further attract film production agencies, facilities and infrastructure related to film production will be developed in the capital, it said.

A Film Shooting Promotion Cell (FSPC) will be set up in Delhi for facilitating filmmakers in getting permissions for the shoot.

"Film Shooting Promotion Cell is a robust online system catering to individuals and production houses to obtain filming permission across the state. The FSPC aims to facilitate the film shooting permissions in the state," an official said.

A Film Development Cell and Film Advisory Body will also be formed to promote film production in Delhi.

The Film Development Cell will consist of leading film personalities like filmmakers, directors, actors or producers, officials said.

