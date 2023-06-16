Panaji, June 16 (PTI) The makers of the film on V D Savarkar should get its script cleared by his family before releasing it, said the Hindutva ideologue's grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Friday.

Actor Randeep Hooda plays the role of Savarkar in the film “Swatantray Veer Savarkar” whose teaser is already out.

Talking to PTI in Goa, Ranjit Savarkar said that he has been told that the film's producers are willing to meet him.

"That has not happened. It may happen in future. If there is anything objectionable then I will take objection and if it is good then I will help them,” he said.

Ranjit Savarkar said he will demand to go through the final print. If the film demeans Savarkar, he said he will move the court and get restraining orders.

“But I hope that they (producers) get it cleared by the Savarkar family,” he added.

