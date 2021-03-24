Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested film producer Shankaregowda in Bengaluru for his alleged involvement in the ongoing Govindapura Police Station drug case.

According to the police, the arrest was made based on the basis of findings during the investigation and evidence collected so far.

Shankaregowda has been booked under Sections 25 (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders), 27A (Punishment for allowing premises to be used for an offence) and 29 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)