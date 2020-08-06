Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Malayalam filmmaker Alwin Antony on Thursday moved an anticipatory bail before the Kerala High Court in connection with a case against him for allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman by promising her roles in movies.

The woman, who is a model, had alleged that she was sexually abused four times last year.

Antony, in his pre-arrest bail plea, submitted that the case against him is baseless.

"She was given a role in a movie in 2018 when she was introduced by one Anil. She began sending rumours and photos about key persons in the film industry to him and tried to take advantage of a difference of opinion between him and a film director," the bail plea said.

Realising that she has a criminal mind, Antony discontinued all contact with her, it added.

The plea said that the woman continued to disturb him seeking roles in movies and thereafter he blocked her phone number. Enraged by this, the woman and her mother began threatening that they will destroy his good name, the petitioner contended. (ANI)

