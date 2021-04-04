Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Filmmaker Kabeer Kaushik on Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed various issues pertaining to the promotion of film-related activities in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

Kaushik called on the Lieutenant Governor at the Raj Bhavan here.

The filmmaker discussed with Sinha various issues pertaining to the promotion of film-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir and also briefed him about his upcoming project and expressed his desire to shoot his next film venture in the UT, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor observed that filmmakers from across the world are welcome to capture the aesthetic beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.

With a comprehensive film policy and easing the processes and procedures, the administration is taking effective measures to strengthen the connect between the UT and the film industry in a bid to make Jammu and Kashmir the most favourite film shooting destination worldwide, the Lt Governor told the filmmaker.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)