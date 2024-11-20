Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday appealed to filmmakers to produce films that will give people hope to live and make their life a celebration.

The spiritual guru was recognised during the inaugural function of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 near Panaji on Wednesday in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Also Read | 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' Campaign in Guyana: PM Narendra Modi and Guyana's President Irfaan Ali Plant Saplings To Spread Afforestation Awareness (See Pics).

A film inspired by the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is being produced as a part of the Columbia India Audio Visual Treaty. This is the first film to be produced under this landmark treaty.

Interacting with actors Abhishekh Mukherjee and Bhumi Pednekar, who anchored the inaugural function of the film festival, the spiritual guru said storytelling has got two aspects, one is to bring out the facts and second is to uplift the spirit.

Also Read | Telangana: 17 Children Fall Sick After Eating Midday Meal in Narayanpet District, CM Revanth Reddy Orders Thorough Probe.

He said when people watch movies, they should walk out with some inspiration.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that the artists entertain everyone but in their life, there is sadness.

“This is what we should correct. It is important for artist fraternity to look after their mental health, depression issues and concentration on the happiness... I would want the artiste to live for every moment,” he said.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said the Happiness Index of the Indian film industry must be on the top.

Mahaveer Jain, the producer of the first film under India Columbia Treaty, was also recognised during the inaugural function.

He said the film would be a global film which is being produced in English and later it would be dubbed in Spanish and other languages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)