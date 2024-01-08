Haflong (Assam) [India], January 8 (ANI): The polling officials including zonal magistrates, sector officials, presiding officials and police officials made a final move to their respective polling duties in Dima Hasao district on Sunday.

Polling for 22 constituencies in Dima Hasao district for the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council election is scheduled for January 8.

The transit of the officials was made in two phases starting yesterday for 58 polling stations (PS) and today for 173 polling stations.

Polling officials of 58 polling stations under various constituencies such as Borail, Jinam, Hangrum, Laisong, Wajao, Diyungbra, Garampani, some parts under Kharthong, some polling stations under Dihangi, Diger, Dihamlai and Semkhor moved to their respective constituencies yesterday and the remaining officials for 173 polling stations moved on Sunday.

The constituencies are Haflong, Jatinga, Borail, Mahur, Jinam, Daotuhaja, Kalachand, Langting, Hatikhali, Diyungbra, Garampani, Kharthong, Dehangi, Hadingma, Dihamlai, Lower Kharthong, Dolong.

Polling at 22 numbers of constituencies under Dima Hasao district for the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council election will be held on January 8 while 6 constituencies out of 28 were notified as uncontested.

Repolling, if necessary, is scheduled for January 10 and the result will be declared on January 12. 1, 15,615 voters, which include 57,602 males and 58,013 females will exercise franchise across 231 polling stations.

There are around 15 very sensitive polling stations, 36 sensitive polling stations, and 21 comparatively safe polling stations identified. At least 16 polling stations are all women's polling stations where civil as well as police officials are women. (ANI)

