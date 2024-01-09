Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 9 (ANI): In a bid to enhance healthcare facilities, the state government has undertaken several initiatives, including the recruitment of 226 General Duty Medical Officers, 172 Specialist Medical Officers, and 16 Super Speciality Medical Officers, announced Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday.

Dr Saha, who also serves as the Health Minister of the state, revealed that the Finance Department has approved the recruitment of 226 General Duty Medical Officer positions under the Tripura Health Service.

"In addition to this, the necessary files for the recruitment of 172 Specialist Medical Officer positions and 16 Super Specialist Medical Officer positions have already been forwarded to the Finance Department for approval," Dr. Saha stated.

He acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the doctors and paramedical staff within the Department of Health and Family Welfare, emphasising that their tireless work and vigilance have enabled the delivery of healthcare services to the people of the state.

"The government is actively implementing various measures to improve medical services for the citizens. The Department of Health has issued advertisements to fill some vacant positions," added Dr Saha.

Furthermore, he informed that advertisements have been released for the recruitment of 200 Pharmacists (Allo), 22 Pharmacists (Homeo), 25 Pharmacists (Ayur), and 143 Laboratory Technicians. (ANI)

