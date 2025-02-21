New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday flagged off and dedicated the BLW-manufactured WAP-7 electric locomotive to the nation at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW).

BLW General Manager Naresh Pal Singh, along with officers and employees, graced the occasion.

According to a release, the BLW achieved a significant milestone by manufacturing 375 locomotives in the financial year 2024-25 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Make in India, Make for the World."

BLW has been manufacturing electric locomotives since 2017. Currently, it produces WAP7 for passenger services and WAG9 for freight operations.

Additionally, BLW has gained prominence for manufacturing locomotives for non-railway customers and export purposes. BLW has set remarkable records by manufacturing a total of 10,588 locomotives, which include 2,268 electric locomotives, 7,498 diesel locomotives, 172 export locomotives for 11 countries, 641 locomotives for non-railway customers, 1 dual-mode (diesel+electric) locomotive and 8 diesel-to-electric converted locomotives.

The Finance Minister dedicated the 375th locomotive manufactured in FY 2024-25 to the nation and personally inspected its technical features from the driver's cab.

She highly appreciated the dedication and commitment of BLW officers and employees. On this occasion, BLW General Manager Naresh Pal Singh and Principal Chief Electrical Engineer SK Srivastava provided detailed insights into BLW's production activities and technical advancements.

The newly inaugurated WAP7 locomotive is a high-speed, 6000 HP electric locomotive designed for hauling passenger, mail and express trains.

Featuring a Co-Co wheel configuration (two six-wheel bogies) with individual traction motors on each axle, it ensures maximum power and stability.

Its modified gear ratio enhances speed and efficiency. This locomotive operates at 140 kmph and can haul 24 coaches.

It is equipped with advanced features like a Real-Time Information System (RTIS), an air-conditioned driver's cab for summers, a heated air system for winters, Head-on-Generation (HOG) for train lighting and a regenerative braking system that converts kinetic energy into electrical energy, feeding it back to the grid for improved energy efficiency.

Furthermore, the locomotive is integrated with a Hotel Load system, which powers passenger coaches by supplying electricity for lighting, fans, mobile and laptop charging, air conditioning and pantry services. This feature enables trains to accommodate an additional coach.

The locomotive also boasts a Computer-Controlled Braking System (CCB), ensuring safer and more effective braking.

Upon her arrival at the Loco Frame Shop, the Finance Minister was warmly welcomed by BLW General Manager Naresh Pal Singh, who extended greetings on behalf of the BLW family.

She conducted a detailed inspection of the Loco Assembly Shop, Traction Assembly Shop and Loco Test Shop, gaining in-depth insights into the manufacturing processes and praised the cleanliness and advanced technological features of the factory premises.

Prior to this, the Finance Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Supervisors' Rest House and Amrit Kanan Community Park.

The Rest House is equipped with modern amenities, including branded furniture, comfortable beds and superior sanitation facilities, providing a space for employees to relax and rejuvenate. Adjacent to the Rest House, the Amrit Kanan Community Park offers employees a refreshing and serene environment with its lush greenery and focus on cleanliness.

This blend of cleanliness and greenery serves as a source of positive energy for BLW personnel.

During the ceremony, Member (Traction and Rolling Stock) of the Railway Board, Braj Mohan Agarwal and BLW General Manager Naresh Pal Singh presented a memento to the Hon'ble Minister as a token of appreciation. Chief Electrical Engineer (Inspection) Arun Kumar Sharma elegantly hosted the event.

This grand inaugural event was attended by Principal Chief Electrical Engineer SK Srivastava, Principal Financial Advisor Ajay Srivastava, Principal Chief Engineer Vinod Kumar Shukla, Principal Chief Security Commissioner Mohd. Nurul Hoda, senior officials and a large number of employees. (ANI)

