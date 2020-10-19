Agartala, Oct 19 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has called upon BJP activists to "finish off" communist ideology in the state by 2023.

Election to the 60-member assembly is due in 2023.

He said uprooting the "seeds of communists" from the remotest corners of Tripura and spreading the "message of nationalism" and ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be the priority of all BJP activists and supporters in the state.

"You must ensure that all communist ideas and thinking cease to exist in Tripura by 2023. This is your assigned task and I call upon you to perform it," Deb had said at a party meeting in Ambassa in Dhalai district on Sunday.

Deb asserted there have been major positive changes towards development in Tripura since the BJP-IPFT government came to power in the state and called upon party activists to highlight them on social media.

"We have done a lot for the state over the past two- and-half years but this is not being reflected because of the negative attitude of the opposition. We have seen the negative attitude of communists towards the dedicated fight of the state government in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

"This must stop. I urge you to remain active on social media so that the message of positivity and progress is put across to a wider section of people," Deb said.

The chief minister said 30,000 people have been added to the list of beneficiaries of social welfare schemes.

"The state government is working hard towards improving the health infrastructure and the education system, besides implementing welfare measures for the poor. It is your duty to propagate the detailed information of developments among the people," he told the participants.

The CPI(M) said it will soon issue a statement in response to the chief minister's remarks.

