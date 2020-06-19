New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Amidst growing tension between India and China, the finance ministry on Friday proposed putting restrictions on foreign investment in pension funds from any of India's bordering countries.

Foreign investment in pension funds regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is capped at 49 per cent with automatic route.

Also Read | WhatsApp Down, Claim Several Users Whose Last Seen Setting Has Allegedly Malfunctioned: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

According to a draft notification circulated for comments, "A government approval would be required for the investing entity or individual from any of the bordering countries including China. The relevant provisions of FDI policy issued from time to time would apply in all such cases."

Any foreign investment from these countries will be subject to approval from the government.

Also Read | L-G Anil Baijal's Decision to Stop Home Quarantine 'Arbitrary', Will Scare People From Getting Tested: Delhi Govt.

The restriction should be applicable from the date of notification by the Government of India.

The development comes at a time when Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

The violent clash stirred anti-China sentiments in the country, with protestors and traders' bodies calling to boycott Chinese products.

The changes have been proposed in accordance with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) guidelines issued in April.

Currently, government permission is mandatory only for investments coming from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)