Bhandara (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against two nurses for criminal negligence on their part in connection with the Bhandara hospital fire incident which claimed the lives of 10 newborns last month, said Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Hemant Nagrale on Thursday.

Earlier, a panel had submitted a report on the incident. On the basis of that, Bhandara district surgeon Dr Pramod Khandate was suspended and additional district surgeon Dr Sunila Bade was transferred.

As many as 10 newborn children had died in a fire that broke in the Sick Newborn Care Unit at Bhandara General Hospital on January 9, officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)