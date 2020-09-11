Aligarh (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Eighty-six Samajwadi Party workers have been booked under the National Disaster Management Act for holding a protest here amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered at the Kuwarsi Police Station against the SP workers, including former city unit president Ajju Ishaq, for holding a candlelight protest against ‘rising' unemployment in the state on Wednesday night, they said.

Also Read | India’s Index of Industrial Production Growth Rate in July 2020 Declines by 10.4%.

Ishaq was the SP candidate in the 2017 state assembly elections.

According to police, a number of SP workers had collected near a house in Rajanagar Colony here and were raising anti-government slogans.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 India Prices Slashed Up to Rs 2,000; Check New Prices Here.

When a police party arrived at the spot and tried to persuade them to disperse, the protesters did not relent and continued to raise slogans, they said.

In the FIR, 31 people have been named, whereas 55 people are unnamed.

A probe is on in the matter, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)