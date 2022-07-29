Imphal, Jul 29 (PTI) Manipur police on Friday said it has registered an FIR against six members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, for "rioting" and other offences in front of the state Congress office here during a protest.

One of the six BJYM members is state unit chief Barish Sharma who on Thursday led a team of supporters that gathered in front of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee office and burnt an effigy of party president Sonia Gandhi.

Also Read | Bihar Judge Says, Suspended for Fast-Tracking Justice; Supreme Court Issues Notice to Patna High Court, State Government.

They were protesting against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on President Draupadi Murmu.

A police official said the six were charged with "rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation".

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Orders ACB Probe Into Corruption in Transport Department.

Following Thursday's incident, the Congress has threatened to move the high court if an FIR is not registered against Sharma and others within 24 hours.

Senior Congress leader Soibam Jeeten alleged that BJYM supporters had ransacked the Congress office premises and attacked the police personnel on duty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)