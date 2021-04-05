Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a former Shiv Sena leader for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms by inviting a large number of people at the wedding of his daughter in Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Besides Sunil Vayle, the police named his relative and the manager of the hall in the FIR registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, only 50 guests are allowed at a marriage ceremony in Maharashtra in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Videos of the marriage being attended by a large number of people on April 3 have been circulated on social media.

No arrest is made yet.

