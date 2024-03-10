Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Shimla Police has registered a First Investigation Report (FIR) against an independent legislator and the father of one of the disqualified Congress rebel MLAs in Boileauganj police station, sources from the police said on Sunday.

According to the sources, FIR registered on the complaint of Congress legislators against the Independent MLA from Hamirpur and father of Congress rebel and disqualified leader.

The case has been registered in the Boileauganj police station of Shimla under sections 120B, 171 (e) and (c) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complaint has three parts: undue pressure and unfair means adopted in Rajya Sabha elections; Horse trading during budget sessions; and use of means for illegal ends, Like Helicopters, hotels, etc.

"More names could be added to the FIR after the investigation," the sources said. (ANI)

