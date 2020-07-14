Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against the Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation for organising a wedding function at a city based hotel on June 30, the district magistrate said.

Bharat Yadav, Jabalpur District Magistrate said, "Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the norms of social distancing, and COVID-19 guidelines, whosoever be it. Acting against people who violate these guidelines, an FIR has been registered against the officer for organising wedding function at hotel Gulzar here on June 30."

Also Read | Debendra Nath Ray Death: BJP Calls For 12 Hour Bandh in North Bengal to Protest Over MLA's Death.

The Jabalpur DM further said that the administration has reduced the number of attendees of wedding function from 50 to 40.

"For wedding functions, the number of attendees have been reduced to 40, twenty each from the groom's and bride's side. Action will be taken against those who flout the guidelines," he said. (ANI)

Also Read | BJP Calls For 12-Hour 'Bandh' in Districts of North Bengal Today to Protest Over the Death of MLA Debendra Nath Ray: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)