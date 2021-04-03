Kamrup (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): An FIR was filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kamalpur assembly constituency Diganta Kalita on Friday for allegedly threatening to kill a Congress worker for not supporting him in the Assembly elections.

According to the FIR, Kamalpur BJP candidate Diganta Kalita allegedly threatened Congress worker Parsha Jyoti Kalita for supporting the party's candidate Kishore Bhattacharyya in the Assam assembly polls. Parsha is the son of the late Congress MLA Uttara Kalita.

The FIR stated that Diganta Kalita threatened Parsha over the phone that he would kill him and his family. When Parsha and his family members were leaving their residence after the phone call, Diganta and others followed them with blunt weapons.

Polling in Kamalpur was held on April 1 in the second phase of the Assam assembly elections.

Polling for the third and final phase of assembly polls in the state will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)