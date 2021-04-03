New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a person who can be seen in a video using offensive language against Prophet Muhammad at an event in the Press Club.

Taking cognisance of the video, a case has been registered at Parliament Street police station under sections 153-A and 295-A of IPC.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

