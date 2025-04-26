Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] April 26 (ANI): Rajasthn Congress MLA Rafeek Khan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya for allegedly leading a late-night protest outside Jama Masjid in Johari Bazar in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

While speaking to ANI, Khan said, "Yesterday was Friday and there was 'Jumme ki Namaz' at Jama Masjid and I was there along with another MLA. We discussed that there is resistance in people from every religion and caste in the country against the (Pahalgam) attack... Prayers and condolences for the victims were bestowed... I got to know about the protests at Jama Masjid at night..."

He further claimed, "We follow the protocols of every religious place, then how can someone take their slippers and go in the Masjid? There was agitation against this in Jaipur's people from every religion and caste."

Criticising Acharya, Khan said, "Such a person (BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya) does not hold the right to be an MLA... We have faith in the law and the police and I appeal to the CM to conduct an investigation and if the MLA is convicted, he should not be spared..."

An FIR has been filed against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya and others under various sections for allegedly sparking unrest near the mosque.

In response to the incident, the Jaipur Police has increased security across the city. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Dr. Rameshwar Singh, confirmed that an FIR has been registered and law enforcement is actively monitoring the situation.

"Police pickets have been set up throughout the city, in the ramparts and sensitive areas of Jaipur. Three RAC companies, one STF and two regular companies have been deployed. All the officials are in the field and monitoring the situation... Legal action has been initiated in this case," Dr. Singh informed ANI reporters.

Muhana Police Station SHO Uday Singh also confirmed the increase in vigilance. Singh said, "All the activities are under surveillance... Our forces are deployed everywhere, and everything is under control..."(ANI)

