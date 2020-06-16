India News | FIR Filed Against Unidentified Persons for Pelting Stones at Mosque in Dwarka

New Delhi, June 15 (PTI) An FIR was registered against unidentified persons for allegedly pelting stones at a mosque in Dwarka sector 11, officials said on Monday.

According to a complaint, some miscreants pelted stones at the mosque on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Police visited the mosque on Monday morning and found some stones there, the officials said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

"Some stones were found at the backside of the mosque. The incident allegedly took place past 1 am on Sunday night. Security guard Chaman said he heard a 'thud' sound, suggesting that something had been thrown inside the mosque compound," a senior police officer said.

The security guard then informed the muezzin and imam of the mosque about the incident, he said.

CCTV cameras along the route were also being scanned to identify the culprits involved, police said.

This is the second time when such an incident has been reported.

On February 27, an unidentified group had allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at the same mosque.

However, police had claimed that it was a rumour and no such incident had taken place.

